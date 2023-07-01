Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $192.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

