Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

