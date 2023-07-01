Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

