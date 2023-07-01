Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

