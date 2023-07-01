Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.