Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2,905.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.