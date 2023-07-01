SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

