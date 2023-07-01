Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37,888.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,121 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $367.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

