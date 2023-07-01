CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 154 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

