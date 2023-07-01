Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 614,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

