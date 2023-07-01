Nordea Investment Management AB Has $56.17 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1,876.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $56,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.59 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

