The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $47,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.