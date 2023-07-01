Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 52,052 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $390.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

