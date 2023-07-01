Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on D. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $51.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.