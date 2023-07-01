Tiaa Fsb Acquires 870 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.