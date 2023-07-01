Tiaa Fsb Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.