Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,526 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

