Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

