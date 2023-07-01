PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

