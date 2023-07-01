PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

