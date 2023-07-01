First Hawaiian Bank Sells 324 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.16 and a 200-day moving average of $466.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.