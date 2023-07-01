Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.72 and its 200 day moving average is $490.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

