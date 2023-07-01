Leuthold Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

V stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

