The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

