M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.80.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

