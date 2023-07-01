The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.