The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.