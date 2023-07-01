Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

