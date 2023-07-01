Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Cineverse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $1.91 on Friday. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNVS. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Cineverse to $6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

