Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Joseph Romanelli Acquires 136 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) insider Joseph Romanelli acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,343.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,951.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Romanelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Joseph Romanelli acquired 3 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.68 per share, for a total transaction of $341.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

MRK opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $292.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

