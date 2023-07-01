Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after buying an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

