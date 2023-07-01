Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average of $290.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

