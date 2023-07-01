Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 7,275 shares worth $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

