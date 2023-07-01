Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

WY stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

