Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,339,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.