IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

