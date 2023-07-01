CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 999 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 704,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

