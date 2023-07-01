Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 110,175 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,175 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

