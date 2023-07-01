Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 329,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,283,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,922 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $310.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

