ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

