Ignite Planners LLC Buys 635 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

