CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Price Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $642.86 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $650.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

