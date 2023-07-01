The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

