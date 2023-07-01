HM Payson & Co. Purchases 9,372 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average of $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

