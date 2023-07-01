HM Payson & Co. Sells 782 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

