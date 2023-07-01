Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

