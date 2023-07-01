Bell Bank Buys New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 543.89 and a beta of 0.99. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

