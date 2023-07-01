Bell Bank Invests $215,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

