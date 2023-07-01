Bell Bank Invests $245,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.80 and a 200 day moving average of $375.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

