Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

ABT stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.