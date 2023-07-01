1,799 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

